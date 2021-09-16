Motor dealership worker, 22, banned for driving through Yorkshire village at 86mph in car owned by his employer

The A19 at Skelton

Reece Dunn, from Skelton, was recorded by a camera van in the village in the brand-new Ford Puma just metres away from his own house.

The car belonged to the motor dealership in York where he worked.

Traffic Constable Andrew Forth from the Safety Camera Team Investigation Unit attended his home two days after the offence and Dunn admitted being the driver.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to speeding when he appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court this week.

Dunn was disqualified from driving for 70 days and fined £400 with costs of £85 and a £40 surcharge.

After the conviction, Traffic Constable Forth said: “I welcome the disqualification issued by the courts - travelling at that speed is totally irresponsible.

"It’s all the more surprising that Dunn chose to do this in a vehicle which belonged to his employer and was literally around the corner from his family home.