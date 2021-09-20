Motorcyclist dies and passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on the A614 in the Yorkshire Wolds

A motorcyclist, 49, suffered fatal injuries and his passenger also suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car.

By Alexandra Wood
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:59 pm
The crash happened between Middleton-on-the-Wolds and Market Weighton

Officers were called to the scene on the A614 near Middleton on the Wolds at 4.30pm on Sunday.

A grey Yamaha motorcycle and a yellow Peugeot car collided between Middleton on the Wolds and Market Weighton.

The driver of the Peugeot also suffered serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."

Police are also appealing for witnesses who may have dashcam footage or saw the accident or the vehicles prior to the crash.