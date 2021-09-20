Motorcyclist dies and passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on the A614 in the Yorkshire Wolds

The crash happened between Middleton-on-the-Wolds and Market Weighton

Officers were called to the scene on the A614 near Middleton on the Wolds at 4.30pm on Sunday.

A grey Yamaha motorcycle and a yellow Peugeot car collided between Middleton on the Wolds and Market Weighton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Peugeot also suffered serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."