Motorcyclist dies two weeks after collision near Cayton Bay as police launch appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist died two weeks after being involved in a collision.

The crash was on Sunday 16 April on the A165, Filey Road, near the roundabout for Osgodby park and ride at around 1.25pm.

The motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man from Hull, was riding towards Filey with a group of other bikers when it is believed he attempted to overtake a red car but fell from his bike, suffering serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died almost two weeks after the collision, police confirmed in a statement today. (Fri)

Officers are appealing to anyone who recalls seeing the group of riders, anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of before or after, to get in touch.