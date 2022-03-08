MPs will discuss a grieving Yorkshire mother's campaign for a new drugs law

Kerry Roberts has been calling on the Government to introduce a new law, which makes selling drugs to children under 16 a specific criminal offence that carries longer prison sentences.

It comes after her daughter Leah Hayes suffered a cardiac arrest when she took MDMA with a group of friends in a Northallerton car park in 2019 and the teenagers who supplied the Class A drug - Connor Kirkwood and Mitchell Southern - were ordered to serve 21 months and 12 months respectively in young offenders institutions.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, will make a case for introducing the law in the House of Commons next month, under the Ten Minute Rule. If he is successful, a bill will be drawn up and debated by MPs.

Kerry Roberts with her daughter Leah Hayes, who died after taking MDMA with a group of friends in a Northallerton car park in 2019

“We’re still a long way off, but this is a step in the right direction,” said Ms Roberts.

“For me, I think about the feeling I got when I was in court and told Leah’s life was worth 12 months and 21 months.

“The sentences need to be a deterrent - there is no deterrent for dealing to children. If they get caught, they get a slap on the wrists.”

Leah Heyes was just 15 when she died in May 2019

Mr Hollinrake said the prison sentences given to the dealers who supplied Leah were “not tough enough” and a greater deterrent was needed.

“It was a terribly tragic case and I think Kerry’s campaign is really commendable,” he said.

“The least I can do as a local member of Parliament is support her efforts and I think what she’s campaigning for is fair and reasonable.

“I think there’s greater responsibility and a greater potential impact when you sell to children and that’s something that needs highlighting.”

Mr Roberts has also launched a petition, which calls on people to support her proposed law change, and it has more than 8,000 signatures. If the petition reaches 10,000, the Government will respond.

In December, the Government announced its ambitious 10-year drugs strategy, which states £900m will be provided to help police forces tackle county lines drug gangs and deliver 54,500 treatment places for people struggling with addiction.

North Yorkshire Police said it is focused on tackling supply and demand in the region, after the number of drug-related deaths increased from 73 in 2020 to 90 the following year.