The owner of a luxury guesthouse near Whitby has been jailed for three years after admitting assaulting two young women.

Jason Lee Booth, 51, of Lythe, ran Mulgrave Country Cottage near Sandsend. The Grade II-listed Victorian property is a former dower house for the Mulgrave Castle estate.

He has been given a three-year sentence at York Crown Court this week after admitting two counts of sexual assault against two young women.

Booth initially denied the offences in police interviews and attempted to delay the justice process, only pleading guilty at the last minute when the trial was about to start.

Jason Lee Booth

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nick Burton of Scarborough CID said: “It took great courage for the victims to come forward and I thank them for standing up to Booth and being brave enough to provide the evidence that led to his convictions.

“Not only has he caused untold harm by sexual assaulting them, but he has prolonged their trauma by continuing to deny the offences.

