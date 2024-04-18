As part of a long-term operation between November 2021 and March 2022, conducted by a team of experienced detectives, an investigation was launched after it had been identified that an organised crime group from Bradford had been operating a county lines drugs network by transporting class A drugs into the Humberside Force area.

Following a separate investigation carried out by North Yorkshire Police in November 2020, Zahir’s drugs line was found to be part of the same county line operating in Humberside, and this led to an investigation carried out by our Organised Crime Unit.

Whilst on conditional bail, on Wednesday September 8, 2021, officers from West Yorkshire Police were in the area and carried out stop and search on a vehicle travelling along Boothferry Road in Goole.

Multi-million pound county lines gang from Yorkshire who tried to ‘take over communities’ jailed for 27 years

Safraz Zahir, 29,was identified as the passenger inside the vehicle and upon searching him, officers recovered a bag containing £1,410 worth of class A drugs.

Zahir was arrested at the scene and following further searches inside the vehicle, officers recovered a burner phone and began conducting extensive mobile phone data analysis.

As a result of further evidence gathered, officers were quickly able to establish that the phone was being used to operate a drugs line known as the ‘Freddy’ line after numerous text messages were found relating to the supply of class A drugs, mainly diamorphine and cocaine.

Zahir was released on bail whilst investigations continued, and a dedicated team of detectives began to unpick the organised crime group’s drugs network.

All seven appeared separately before Hull Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to drug related offences, admitting their involvement to distributing drugs across communities, earlier this year.

Safraz Zahir, 29, of Parsonage Road, Bradford was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to nine-years-and-seven-months in prison. Zahir was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to three-years to run concurrently.

Umair Shakeel, 25, of Ryan Street, Bradford was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to eight-years in prison.

Justin Horniak, 21, of Halton Place, Bradford was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to six-years-and-11-months in prison.

Mohammed Raja, 25, Woodroyd Road, Bradford was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to two-years-and-10-months.

Tommy Tomassi, 22, of Queensgate Street, Hull, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon and received a 24-months-community order to run concurrently.

Asher Buckingham, 19, of Terry Street, Hull, was charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply cannabis. He received a 24-months rehabilitation order.

Harvey Fox, 19, of Queensgate Street, Hull, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to 18-months suspended sentenced for two-years. He was also required to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 15-day of rehabilitation and a victim surcharge.

Police Constable Claire Dobson leading the investigation into the county lines drugs network, said: “Following extensive mobile phone data analysis, enquiries revealed that the drugs were marketed within the Humberside area using specific telephone numbers which were branded and known to drug users within the Humberside area.

“Once established, the lines would be used to market the drugs on offer through bulk marketing messages. When the line became active, messages would then be sent to a contact list of drug users who would then respond and place their orders.

“Conversations showed various messages from Zahir’s associates telling him how the drugs were being stored. Horniak, Buckingham and Raja were both identified as a result of these messages and were later arrested in connection with their involvement.

“As a result of evidence and intelligence gathered, on Monday March 7, 2022, Horniak and Raja were both arrested at their homes addresses in Bradford.

“Following their arrest, officers searched Horniak’s property and recovered burner phones, electronic scales, cash, a machete, and a letter from Zahir, who by this stage was in custody.

“On Wednesday March 23, 2022, an address on Newland Grove in Hull was identified as the home of Tomassi. Officers executed a search and upon entering the property, Tomassi, Shakeel and Fox were located, along with a quantity of class A drugs, electronic scales, and cash. Officers recovered a quantity of drugs stored inside the vent of the premises and after being analysed by forensics, fingerprints were found to match those provided by Shakeel.

“A firearm was also recovered from the address and Tomassi was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.”

Several mobile phones were also seized, and hundreds of text messages were carefully analysed and reviewed, and officers soon began to uncover the large scale of the county lines network.

It was established that after the drugs had been transported from Bradford, Newland Grove was being used as a what was known as a ‘stash house’ and all seven were subsequently charged in connection with their involvement.

Police Constable Claire Dobson continued: “This was an extremely complex and highly coordinated operation by our Organised Crime Unit, and I hope this outcome will serve as a stark warning to others looking to bring harmful drugs into our towns and cities that we won’t tolerate it.

“The investigation saw officers trawling through a vast amount of mobile phone data, along with forensic and tactical enforcements in order to put forward a thorough prosecution case.

“Zahir, Shakeel, Horniak, Raja, Tomassi, Buckingham, Fox has no regard for the lives of those purchasing the substances that they bring into our communities. This is a business to these dangerous people, with making money being the sole objective.

“We have disrupted a major county lines drug dealing gang, jailing seven people involved in a significant conspiracy, and we will continue to proactively target those we believe to be involved in drugs.

“I would like to thank our colleagues from West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire Police and partnering agencies for their support throughout the entirety of this investigation.