Hayley Macfarlane appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where, through tears, she entered a not-guilty plea to the murder of five-month-old Evelyn. The youngster was found in a critical condition in a park area of Woodhouse Moor. She died a short time later.

Macfarlane, of Carrington Street, Barnsley, was deemed fit to enter a plea having undergone recent psychiatric assessments. Her trial was initially due to begin on May 13, but this has now been rescheduled for June 24 to allow for further reports to be prepared. Her trial is expected last just over a week. Macfarlane, 39, was remanded back into custody.

Hayley Macfarlane in court and the park cordoned off in the hours after the tragic death of the five-month-old youngster. (pics by Elizabeth Cook/PA and National World)

Police were called at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 20, to reports that a baby was in a “serious condition” in the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.