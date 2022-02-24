Mum left her disabled daughter to starve to death in 'faeces-laden' and 'maggot-infested' bedroom

The emaciated body of Debbie Leitch, 24, who was born with Down syndrome, was discovered at her family home in Blackpool, Lancashire, in August 2019.

The scene that greeted emergency services was "truly shocking" as her face was "completely encrusted with scabs and thickened skin, such that she was no longer recognisable as being a young female", Preston Crown Court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as severe emaciation and neglect with extensive and severe scabies skin infection.

Preston Crown Court and, inset, Debbie Leitch, who died aged 24. Pictures: Getty Images/Lancashire Police.

In 2016 when Miss Leitch lived in Leeds, she weighed 10st 1lb but she only weighed 3st 10lb at the time of her death, the court heard.

Her mother Elaine Clarke, 49, who received weekly benefit payments of £215 to care for Miss Leitch, pleaded guilty in December to gross negligence manslaughter after she initially denied the offence.

Sentencing her on Thursday, Mrs Justice Yip said Miss Leitch's condition had "deteriorated dramatically" in the months leading up to her death.

She told the defendant: "Nothing was done to halt her decline. Debbie was starved, her scabies was allowed to run out of control, she became more and more weakened until she died.

"In her last days, she was denied even the most basic care and dignity.

"Anyone entering her room and seeing her towards the end of her life could have been left with no doubt that her life was in real danger.

"One way or another, you ignored that risk and left Debbie to die in her squalid room."

Speaking after the hearting, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “In my time working as a police officer, this remains one of the most difficult and tragic cases I have investigated. This case affected everyone who worked on it, from the first North West Ambulance Service and police responders, to detectives, colleagues from the Crown Prosecution Service and barristers. It will live long in the memory sadly.

“Debbie’s death was wholly avoidable. She should be alive and well, living a good and happy life today. That she isn’t lies firmly at the feet of the one person upon whom she relied – her mother, her paid carer.

“We know Debbie came to Blackpool having been a happy, thriving college student. Sadly, in just a few years, she was let down in the most extreme manner by the dark and malevolent personality that is Elaine Clarke. Clarke has shown no remorse at any stage in this lengthy investigation – any tears she has shed were, I am convinced, for the predicament she now finds herself in. She is truly a despicable individual.

“Debbie had her life ahead of her. She required regular help and attention, and craved affection and love from her mother whom despite everything done to her she clearly doted on and loved. That support was coldly withheld as Clarke prioritised her own needs.

“It is clear Clarke made deliberate choices to leave Debbie to her own devices, effectively abandoning her to her fate.

"This, even though they lived in the same house. Debbie was left in abject squalor – left to die in a faeces-laden, maggot-infested bedroom, with plates of rotting food. Debbie was rarely changed and showered – in fact only when it came to covering up what was going on and concealing the truth of the situation.

“When she knew visitors were coming from social services, or local doctors, Clarke would tidy up, wash Debbie and make it appear all was well. When they left, she would leave Debbie in her room, often crying, calling for her mummy.

“The evidence provided by witnesses including family members was vital in establishing the behaviour of Clarke, who is clearly a liar, as well as being very manipulative and cruel.

“Today’s sentencing brings to the end a most tragic investigation and my thoughts remain with Debbie’s wider family, who I know miss her dearly. I should also like to thank colleagues who attended the scene, the investigation team and legal team for their fortitude and determination to get the justice Debbie deserves.”