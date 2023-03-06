Vandals have trashed a mural painted in honour of rugby league legend Rob Burrow, whose fight against motor neurone disease has captured the nation's hearts.

The artwork, which painted on the side of Leeds Beckett University's Student Union had brown liquid thrown at it, splattered over the ex-England star's face.

Rob, 40, spent his entire 17-year career at Leeds Rhinos, whose home ground is just two miles from the 11.5ft (3.5m) mural, which was painted in 2020 by street artist Akse. He and won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups for the club as well as 15 caps for England during his career, before retiring in 2017.

His father, Geoff Burrow, wrote on Twitter: "What sort of sick mind would do such a thing hey?" Sick cowards of people who haven't the guts to do this sick behaviour in public! Hide away scumbags.”

Vandals have targeted a mural dedicated to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, pictured, which was originally painted in 2020 on the Leeds Beckett University’s Student Union, off Woodhouse Lane in the city centre.

Ex-England and Great Britain international Rob was diagnosed with the terminal illness in 2019 aged 37, stunning fans who witnessed his prowess on the pitch. The debilitating condition causes muscles to waste away after a loss of nerve cells that control movement, speech and breathing.

There is no effective treatment or cure and half of the 1,500 people diagnosed each year die within 24 months.