The artwork, which painted on the side of Leeds Beckett University's Student Union had brown liquid thrown at it, splattered over the ex-England star's face.
Rob, 40, spent his entire 17-year career at Leeds Rhinos, whose home ground is just two miles from the 11.5ft (3.5m) mural, which was painted in 2020 by street artist Akse. He and won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups for the club as well as 15 caps for England during his career, before retiring in 2017.
His father, Geoff Burrow, wrote on Twitter: "What sort of sick mind would do such a thing hey?" Sick cowards of people who haven't the guts to do this sick behaviour in public! Hide away scumbags.”
Ex-England and Great Britain international Rob was diagnosed with the terminal illness in 2019 aged 37, stunning fans who witnessed his prowess on the pitch. The debilitating condition causes muscles to waste away after a loss of nerve cells that control movement, speech and breathing.
There is no effective treatment or cure and half of the 1,500 people diagnosed each year die within 24 months.
His courage was highlighted in a documentary which aired on the BBC and showed how the disease is robbing him of his ability to walk and talk in less than a year. And fundraising efforts from best pal and ex-teammate Kevin Sinfield have inspired millions of pounds in donations to MND charities from the public.