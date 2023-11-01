Murder inquiry launched and man arrested after stabbing in Yorkshire village
At 3.43pm on Tuesday (Oct 31) police rushed to the scene in Pleasant View in Midgley, Calderdale, folowing reports a man had been stabbed. Emergency services attended and found a man in his 50s with serious injuries.
He treated at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
A man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation into a clearly serious incident which resulted in the death of a man yesterday evening.
“I understand that people locally will be rightly concerned, and I want to reassure people that we are currently treating this as an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else at this time.
“Having said this, enquiries are still at an early stage, and I would ask that if anyone locally does have information regarding the incident or any events leading up to the incident, that they come forward to speak with officers.
“There is still a police scene in place this morning whilst we conduct forensic enquiries. I would like to thank residents for their understanding during this time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Palazzo and reference number 13230604977, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.