Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a teenager found with fatal stabbing injuries in Huddersfield.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is appealing for witnesses as enquiries continue into a serious incident in the Kings Mill Lane area on Monday (February 20).

Two men aged 37 and 14 remain in custody after being initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 19-year female has also been arrested in connection with the investigation on Monday, police said.

Police were called to Kings Mill Lane at about 3.57am after a report was received of a man lying on the ground.

The 17 year-old- victim had suffered serious injuries from a bladed weapon and was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

He died from his injuries on Monday morning.

A scene remains in place while enquiries continue into the incident.

This includes road closures at Somerset Road and Dog Kennel Bank.

DCI Alan Weekes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are carrying out a number of fast moving enquiries following a very serious incident in Huddersfield today in which a young man has lost his life.“We do believe the attack was targeted and are continuing to hold two males in custody for questioning in what has now become a murder enquiry.“I am appealing for witnesses and information from the public and would like to speak with anyone who saw the attack on the victim or suspicious activity in the Kings Mill Lane area from about 3.40am to 4am today or has any footage which can assist enquiries.”

Detective Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge of Kirklees Police, said: “Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are patrolling in the Kings Mill Lane area today to reassure residents and specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family.“We do recognise the concern knife crime causes in neighbourhoods and have extensive work ongoing across Kirklees with colleagues, including Operation Jemlock, to reduce this kind of offending and take action against those who carry knives.“Tackling knife crime remains our number one priority in the District and all necessary resources are being employed to achieve it.”

Anyone who has information or footage which could assist enquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 or by using the wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat service on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 0138 of 20 February.