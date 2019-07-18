Murder investigation continues in Yorkshire after 41-year-old man dies following alleged assault

Have your say

A murder enquiry has been launched after a man who was seriously injured following an alleged assault died.

The incident happened around 10.30pm on Buckingham Street in Hull on Saturday July 6th.

The injured man - who was from Hull - has been in hospital since then with head injuries but passed away on the afternoon of Monday 15 July.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Al Curtis said: “I would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far in connection with this, and who has responded and helped with our investigation.

“The injured man had sustained serious head injuries and sadly passed away on Monday. His family are being supported by our specially trained officers.

“We are not naming him at this time.

“We have already charged two men in connection with this, originally on suspicion of attempted murder. They have appeared in court and have been remanded in custody.

“A woman who was also initially charged in connection with this has since been released with no further action.

“This investigation has obviously now developed and our enquiries are continuing.

“I’m appealing for anybody who may have any more information to contact us.”

"Log 767 of 6 July 19 refers. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Jason Shreeve, 41, of Barnsley Street in Hull and Luke Steven Hainsworth, 29, of Elder Avenue in Hull have been charged with attempted murder.