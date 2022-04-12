Murder investigation is launched as body is found after Yorkshire house fire

West Yorkshire Police say the body was discovered on Monday, following an arson attack on Queen Street in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

A man was arrested the following day and he is being questioned in police custody.

Officers were called at 12.04am on Sunday, after the fire broke out, and five people made it out of the burning property.

One was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not life threatening and several neighbouring properties were evacuated.

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Following the recovery of a body from the house on Monday this has now been confirmed as a murder investigation, and police are progressing a number of lines of enquiry today.

“This fire has clearly had devastating consequences and resulted in the death of a man who tragically suffered injuries in the fire and building collapse from which there was no chance of survival.

“We are working to make contact with his next of kin who are not UK based.”

She added: “I continue to appeal to anyone who has information in the community to come forwards to help us