Murder investigation launched after 33-year-old woman found dead in Yorkshire

Police received a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 6.30am on March 16 urging officers to attend a property in Edenthorpe Dell in Owlthorpe, Sheffield.

Officers arrived at the neighbourhood soon after, alongside the fire service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

Edenthorpe Dell in Owthorpe, Sheffield, where a murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead inside a home

Now, South Yorkshire Police has launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

A cordon is reportedly in place on Edenthorpe Dell while officers investigate the incident.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area until the cordon is lifted,

Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.