A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was seriously injured when he was assaulted outside a Yorkshire pub died.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 12th Sep 2023, 07:15 BST

Humberside Police said it was investigating an assault which happened opposite the GW Horner’s pub on Alaby Road in Hull at around 6.15pm on September 9. The investigation has now been updated to a murder probe after the man died. A man has since been arrested in connection with the attack.

A statement from the force said: “Officers were called to attend Anlaby Road in Hull opposite GW Horners pub at around 6.15pm and upon attending discovered that a man had sustained a life-threatening head injury.

"He was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment where he remained in a critical condition. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he last night, Sunday 10 September, died from his injuries. The victim’s family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

A murder investigation has been launched following the attack outside the GW Horners pub in Anlaby Road, HullA murder investigation has been launched following the attack outside the GW Horners pub in Anlaby Road, Hull
"A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to conduct lines of enquiry as we look to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. Residents in the area of Anlaby Road can expected to see an increased police presence as our investigation continues. If you have any concerns, please do speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 523 of September 9. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.