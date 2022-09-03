Murder investigation launched after man is stabbed to death
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found stabbed to death at an address in West Yorkshire.
Detectives say the the 41-year-old died at the property on Parkfield View in Ossett yesterday evening, Friday, September 2.
Officers were called at 8.38pm to reports a man had been stabbed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Popular
A heavy police presence was maintained in the area for much of the night.
An area remains cordoned off on Parkfield View whilst forensic enquiries are carried out by trained officers.
Five people, including three men and two women have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact police via 101 or the LiveChat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1668 of Friday, September 2.
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111