Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Hull

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found at a house in Hull.

Humberside Police were called to Constable Street shortly after 7.30am on Thursday.

A man was arrested at an address in Hessle soon afterwards on suspicion of murder.

He remains in our custody.

Major Crime Unit Manager Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley said: “Our enquiries are in their very early stages but I want to make it clear that we believe this incident to be isolated with no threat or risk to the wider public.

“The man is now in our custody while our investigations continue.

“I ask anyone with any information that may assist our investigations to call 101 quoting log 88 of 19/09/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”