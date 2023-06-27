All Sections
Murder investigation launched as man dies two weeks after being assaulted in Yorkshire

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was assaulted in Yorkshire died two weeks after the attack.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:36 BST

The 53-year-old man was left with serious head injuries after being attacked in a park on Vine Street, in Hull, at around 7.45pm on June 12, Humberside Police said. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on June 26, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett, who is leading the investigation for Humberside Police’s Major Crime Team, said: “The victim’s family are being supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts remain with them as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have already assisted with our investigation, and continue to appeal for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident or has CCTV footage that may assist with our enquiries.”

Lance Kingsley, 21, of Spring Bank, Hull, was charged with grievous bodily harm and assault by beating on June 15 following the incident. He is next due to appear at Hull Crown Court in connection on July 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident umber 564 of June 12.