Emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave at 2.52am today (Thursday) following reports a man had been found unconscious in the street. When police and the ambulance service arrived, the 31-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man, aged 49, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody while a large cordon has been put around the Grimesthorpe Road area today.

South Yorkshire Police say it is likely to remain in place until tomorrow while investigators carry out their work.

“In the meantime, we have increased patrols in the local area and I'd encourage anyone who is worried to speak to these officers - they are there to support you and help you feel safe. This was a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life."

Det Ch Insp James has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch and said police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this or anyone behaving suspiciously in the area between 10pm and 3am.