Murder investigation launched in Bradford

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in the street in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Jinnah Court in Bradford at about 3.50am (February 23) to reports a man lying injured in the street.

Ambulance crews confirmed that the man had died.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 131900986

