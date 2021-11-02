The body of the 18-year-old man was found on Catherine Street on the morning of November 1.

South Yorkshire Police said: "The man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers. A post mortem is yet to be carried out.

"A 38-year-old man from Doncaster has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time."

A large cordon was set up in Doncaster town centre on Monday morning

Police were called to an area of wasteland near to the former Doncaster County Court building on Monday morning.

Part of Trafford Way was sealed off and traffic diverted with a cordon in place sealing off Catherine Street between the disused county court building and the Sri Guru Kalgidhar Gurdwara temple.

Forensic officers have been at the scene for more than 24 hours and the area has been cordoned off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 254 of November 1. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.