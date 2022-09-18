Officers were called to an assault on Newborough, in Scarborough town centre, shortly after 9pm last night (Saturday September 17).

The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he has since died, North Yorkshire Police confirmed today.

A murder investigation is underway and officers are continuing to urge anyone who was in the area around Newborough or Eastborough at about 9pm last night to come forward.

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of a man they want to trace as they start a murder investigation in Scarborough.

They are also asking residents and businesses to check CCTV and dashcam systems for relevant footage and to contact police straight away.

CCTV on King Street captured an image of a man officers particularly want to speak to, as he may have important information that could help the investigation.