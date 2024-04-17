Murder investigation launched on “quiet residential street” after body discovered in home

Police were called to an address on Shetland Close, Bradford at 3:57pm on Tuesday where a body was discovered.

At this time, police can confirm that the body is that of an adult male, but the body has not yet been formally identified.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended at the scene and extinguished a small fire inside the property.

Two people, a 52-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are both currently in custody.

Police said the home backs on to the Goals sports complex and asked anyone who “may have seen anything out of the ordinary” to report them to the force.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “From the information known at this time, we are treating this as a murder investigation. My team are working to establish the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

“We have two people in custody and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“This has taken place in what is usually a quiet residential street. I understand that this incident has caused concern in the wider community and there is a lot of speculation about what has taken place and those involved. We need anyone with information to be passing that on to us.

“We are conducting house to house enquiries and CCTV trawls in the area, and I would urge anyone with information, who has not already spoken to the police, to please make contact.

“The property backs on to Goals sports complex, King’s Road, Bradford, and we are also urging anyone who was using the pitches yesterday afternoon who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary to please report it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1109 of 16 April.