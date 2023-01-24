Murder suspect from Yorkshire charged after man is attacked with acid and shot

A man from Yorkshire has been charged with murder after “a much-loved family man” was attacked with acid and shot dead.

Liam Smith’s body was found on a quiet residential street in Wigan, shortly after 7pm on Thursday, November 24.

Liam Smith’s body was found on a quiet residential street in Wigan, shortly after 7pm on Thursday, November 24.

Greater Manchester Police said acid was thrown at the victim and he was shot during “a swift and well-planned out” attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Hillier, 38, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been charged with murder and he is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates today.

Speaking last week, Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said the “sickening display of violence” will not be tolerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout.”