Murder suspect from Yorkshire charged after man is attacked with acid and shot

Liam Smith’s body was found on a quiet residential street in Wigan, shortly after 7pm on Thursday, November 24.
Greater Manchester Police said acid was thrown at the victim and he was shot during “a swift and well-planned out” attack.
Michael Hillier, 38, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been charged with murder and he is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates today.
Speaking last week, Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand said the “sickening display of violence” will not be tolerated.
She added: "This is a shocking murder of a much-loved family man. As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support them and keep them updated throughout.”
“Liam died from a fatal gunshot wound in what appeared to be a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police.”