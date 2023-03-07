Murderer restrained with chain four times after heart was restarted in hospital

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence at HMP Wakefield was restrained with a chain four times after his heart was restarted, an inspection found.

Stuart McKay died of multiple organ failure as a result of septic arthritis in his right knee, in March 2021.

The Prisons & Probation Ombudsman found that when he was taken to hospital by ambulance on March 5, after being seen by a GP at the high-security prison, he was restrained with an escort chain.

A risk assessment found the 62-year-old, who was complaining of pain in his leg and dizziness, posed a “high risk” to the public and a “medium risk” of escape.

HMP Wakefield

According to the watchdog’s report, prison officers removed the chain four times so he could be resuscitated, but it was reapplied each time his heart was restarted.

Shortly after midday on March 7, the chain was removed after hospital staff told McKay he had a septic infection in his knee and may not survive. He died in hospital later that day, at 5.50pm.

It added: “We are very concerned that when his heart stopped beating in hospital on four occasions, prison staff removed and reapplied the restraint each time.

“We are troubled that it was not until six hours before he died that a prison manager authorised that the restraint could be removed despite Mr McKay having a septic right knee and a very poor prognosis.

