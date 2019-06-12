'My life has changed forever' says fiancée of Yorkshire father stabbed to death

The fiancée of a Yorkshire father-of-three says her life changed forever the day her partner was stabbed to death.

Jarvin Blake, 22, was fatally stabbed in the chest and left to die in the Brackley Street area of Bungrave, Sheffield on March 8, last year.

Today, four men were jailed for a total of 72 years for his death.

In a heartbreaking tribute to her partner, Kelsey Dixon has described how her life changed forever the day Mr Blake died.

Miss Dixon said: “Jarvin was my world. Jarvin and I were engaged to be married. We have three young children who have been left without a father.

“Jarvin was only 22-years-of-age when he was stabbed to death. He was chased and stabbed in the heart. He was defenceless. He didn’t stand a chance.

“My life changed forever when he died. I miss him every minute of every day. He was loved by his family and friends. Jarvin cared for the people he loved. He idolised his three children."

Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Rotherham, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years for murder.

Josiah Foster, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Sheffield was handed an extended sentence of 15 years for manslaughter.

Devon Walker, 25, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield also received an extended sentence of 15 years for manslaugter and for an assault against Mr Blake’s friend.

All three denied killing Mr Blake but were found guilty following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Lewis Barker, 27, of North Hill Road, Sheffield, who pleaded guilty to murder, was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 23 years.

Through extensive CCTV and analytical work police were able to piece together a timeline of the defendant’s movements and prove they were in the Brackley Street area when Mr Blake was killed.

Miss Dixon said: “It has taken 13-months for this case to be brought to trial. They have been the most traumatic months of my life. Lewis Barker pleaded guilty to the murder of Jarvin, however three men who were there or there abouts when Jarvin was murdered have forced me to attend court every day and to sit and listen to the harrowing details of how he died. I attended court every day for four weeks.

“Lewis Barker pleaded guilty to murdering Jarvin. I am pleased that Cain Gray was been found guilty of murdering Jarvin and Josiah Foster and Devon Walker guilty of manslaughter, and that justice has finally been served.

“A large custodial sentence will not bring Jarvin back but it will help me to move on with my life knowing that these murdering cowards are now in prison.

“I would like to thank South Yorkshire Police for the work that they have done in bringing this case to court and for the support that they have provided to me and my family. I would also like to thank the prosecution team for the work they have done during the trial.”