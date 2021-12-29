Mystery over how man found in bus stop on Christmas Eve got facial injuries

West Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service to The Springs, Wakefield, at about 1.46pm on Christmas Eve to a report of a man seen in a bus shelter with injuries.

The male, who was in his 40s was taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for an injury which is not life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing by Wakefield CID to determine the circumstances of how he came to be injured.

The Springs in Wakefield

He is described as white, clean shaven and slim, wearing green jogging bottoms and a grey jacket.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the city centre prior to 1.30pm or have information about how he sustained his injury is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0788 of December 24.