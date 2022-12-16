'Nasty' robber who tackled woman to the ground and stole her handbag is jailed

A robber has been jailed for more than four years after two ‘nasty’ attacks on women in Yorkshire.

David Kendall, 49, of Ringrose Street, Hull, admitted two counts of robbery in relation to two offences on consecutive days in November. On November 9 he threatened a woman with a knife in Wheeler Street, in Hull, and stole her handbag. The day after he tackled a woman to the ground in Ringrose Street in the city before stealing her handbag and mobile phone.

He appeared at Hull Crown Court on December 12 and was jailed for four years and three months.

Detective Sergeant Andy Bradley said: “These were particularly nasty offences in which Kendall targeted lone women during the hours of darkness. I know incidents like this will have lasting effects on victims, so I’m pleased we were able to arrest Kendall so quickly and bring him to justice.

