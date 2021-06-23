Nathan Hudson wanted in connection with holiday home scams and non-payment of hotel bills

Police are hunting a man wanted in connection with holiday home scams and non-payments of wages and hotel bills over a two-year period.

By Lucy Leeson
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 6:00 am

Humberside Police want to speak to 37-year-old Nathan Hudson in relation to a number of historical cases of fraud dating back to between 2016 and 2018.

The force revealed he is wanted in connection with a range of fraud cases, including scam holiday homes and holidays, non-payment of wages and non-payment of hotel bills.

The victims of the fraud cases are from across the country, but Hudson has previously lived in Cottingham, East Yorkshire.

He also goes by the name of Matthew or Matt, Nathan Collins and Matthew Simon Hudson.

A police spokesman said: "Despite extensive enquiries and a country-wide search we have still not managed to locate Mr Hudson.

"We want to help stop victims of scams and fraud and are appealing for help to find him.

"If you know him or know where he is please call Humberside Police on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/81808/18."