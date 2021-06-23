Humberside Police want to speak to 37-year-old Nathan Hudson in relation to a number of historical cases of fraud dating back to between 2016 and 2018.

The force revealed he is wanted in connection with a range of fraud cases, including scam holiday homes and holidays, non-payment of wages and non-payment of hotel bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victims of the fraud cases are from across the country, but Hudson has previously lived in Cottingham, East Yorkshire.

Wanted: Nathan Hudson

He also goes by the name of Matthew or Matt, Nathan Collins and Matthew Simon Hudson.

A police spokesman said: "Despite extensive enquiries and a country-wide search we have still not managed to locate Mr Hudson.

"We want to help stop victims of scams and fraud and are appealing for help to find him.