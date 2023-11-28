The National Crime Agency’s investigation into child grooming and sexual abuse in Rotherham is to end next year after the biggest operation in the organisation’s history.

In early 2024 the NCA will hand any new reports that are made back to South Yorkshire Police to investigate, while continuing to conclude work on around 50 active cases.

Operation Stovewood began in 2014 and covered allegations relating to non-family child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 200 people were arrested and 26 convicted in court, with a large number jailed. The NCA will continue to be involved in current investigations for a further three years, but will not take on any new complaints.

Rotherham town centre.

Head of investigations Philip Marshall said: “During the course of the last nine years we have identified more than 1,100 victims and made contact with as many of those as possible. Some, for reasons that are entirely understandable, have decided not to engage with us. We respect their decisions.

“We are now confident that we have done all we realistically can to identify those individuals who may have been victims during the Stovewood time period. As a result, from the start of 2024, the NCA will no longer open any new investigations, and any new allegations will be investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

“This does not mean we are walking away. We will continue to investigate in the cases we have already opened, and victims should know we will continue to treat them as a priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain determined to seek justice for as many victims as possible and we will continue to work with partners including the CPS to bring as many offenders to justice as we can.

“Both the NCA and South Yorkshire Police are determined this process should be as seamless as possible, and we’re confident that should anyone new come forward after 1 January they will still be supported in exactly the same way.”