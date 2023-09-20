Natural England open investigation into tree felling at Site of Special Scientific Interest in Yorkshire
Natural England have confirmed that they are investigating potentially illegal tree felling at a Site of Special Scientific Interest in Yorkshire.
The incident is believed to have occurred in July at Gingerfields, a traditional Dales meadow home to rare plant species on the outskirts of Richmond in North Yorkshire.
A member of the public photographed felled tree trunks at the protected reserve.
Natural England said: “We have received reports of tree felling at Gingerfields SSSI, North Yorkshire and we are currently carrying out a full investigation into this activity.”
Gingerfields is a habitat for the autumn crocus, which is a rare plant with few strongholds in the north.