Natural England have confirmed that they are investigating potentially illegal tree felling at a Site of Special Scientific Interest in Yorkshire.
By Grace Newton
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST

The incident is believed to have occurred in July at Gingerfields, a traditional Dales meadow home to rare plant species on the outskirts of Richmond in North Yorkshire.

A member of the public photographed felled tree trunks at the protected reserve.

Natural England said: “We have received reports of tree felling at Gingerfields SSSI, North Yorkshire and we are currently carrying out a full investigation into this activity.”

Gingerfields is a habitat for the autumn crocus, which is a rare plant with few strongholds in the north.