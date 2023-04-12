All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
13 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
56 minutes ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
1 hour ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
2 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
2 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists

Neighbourhood officer uses dinghy to save man clinging to sinking boat

A quick-thinking neighbourhood police officer rowed a dinghy out to save a man clinging to the side of a rapidly sinking boat.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:01 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:01 BST

The officer, who doesn’t want to be named, has been praised by colleagues and by the force’s senior leaders for saving a man’s life after a dramatic Easter Day sea rescue.

Just after 8.15pm, Cleveland Police received an urgent request for help as a man was in the sea at Paddy’s Hole off South Gare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man, who’s in his 60s, was in some distress and at risk of hypothermia as he’d already been in the water for around quarter of an hour.

Most Popular
Neighbourhood officer uses dinghy to save man clinging to sinking boatNeighbourhood officer uses dinghy to save man clinging to sinking boat
Neighbourhood officer uses dinghy to save man clinging to sinking boat

The officer immediately commandeered a nearby dinghy and rowed out to the man while other emergency services rushed to the scene.

He brought the man safely back to shore within 15 minutes and left him in the care of ambulance service and Harbour Police colleagues.

Redcar and Cleveland Local Policing Superintendent Emily Harrison said: “I’m immensely proud of my colleague for taking such swift and decisive action. This undoubtedly saved the gentleman’s life.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable David Felton added: “I’m pleased to hear this positive outcome - and I thoroughly commend the officer for his bravery.”