Neighbourhood officer uses dinghy to save man clinging to sinking boat

The officer, who doesn’t want to be named, has been praised by colleagues and by the force’s senior leaders for saving a man’s life after a dramatic Easter Day sea rescue.
Just after 8.15pm, Cleveland Police received an urgent request for help as a man was in the sea at Paddy’s Hole off South Gare.
The man, who’s in his 60s, was in some distress and at risk of hypothermia as he’d already been in the water for around quarter of an hour.
The officer immediately commandeered a nearby dinghy and rowed out to the man while other emergency services rushed to the scene.
He brought the man safely back to shore within 15 minutes and left him in the care of ambulance service and Harbour Police colleagues.
Redcar and Cleveland Local Policing Superintendent Emily Harrison said: “I’m immensely proud of my colleague for taking such swift and decisive action. This undoubtedly saved the gentleman’s life.”
Assistant Chief Constable David Felton added: “I’m pleased to hear this positive outcome - and I thoroughly commend the officer for his bravery.”