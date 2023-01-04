Workers at a meat packing factory in Yorkshire had paid thousands of pounds to a company in Nepal to land the jobs, an investigation has found.

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) spoke to 85 workers across two visits to the unnamed factory in South Yorkshire. Workers told the GLAA they had paid job-finding fees – which are banned under its licensing standards – of up to £13,000 to a company called Adept and Agile while in Nepal.

Some had taken out loans to pay the fee, while others said that they had put up their homes or businesses as security for the loan. Others said they had been told not to speak about the payments otherwise they could lose their jobs and be sent back to Nepal.

The GLAA has now suspended the license of Adept and Agile, while slavery and trafficking risk orders (STRO) have been placed upon two directors of the firm, Resham Gurung and Pravin Rimal. The order will be in place for 18 months. The order was confirmed at a hearing at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on December 21.

The hearing was held at Doncaster Magistrates Court

The action means the firm cannot supply workers into the UK regulated sectors of agriculture, horticulture, shellfish gathering, and any associated processing and packaging across the period.

GLAA Chief Executive Elysia McCaffrey said: “The GLAA will always stand up for the protection of workers’ rights across the labour market. Allegations that vulnerable people are being charged thousands of pounds in job-finding fees before even arriving in the UK are a cause for concern for our agency.

“We will use all the enforcement and regulatory tools at our disposal to create a level playing field for businesses in the fresh produce sector and to target those who flout our regulations.”

GLAA Investigating Officer Dale Walker added: “We are committed to protecting communities from the harm caused by modern slavery and human trafficking. Securing this interim order is a significant step which allows us to monitor the activities of the two defendants for the next 18 months while our investigations are ongoing.

“We expect the pair to follow all the restrictions contained within the order and will not hesitate to take further action if any of the conditions are not being followed.”

Gurung, 65, of Foxley Close, Blackwater, Surrey, and Rimal, 56, of Ring Road, Gwarko, Kathmandu, Nepal, are prevented under the STRO from arranging anyone’s travel into or out of England, other than their own children. They must also not arrange travel or transport for anyone to and from their place of work. Gurung and Rimal must not act as gangmasters and are prevented from arranging employment for anyone else.

Further restrictions on the pair prevent them from renting or subletting any property, rooms, premises or buildings which they either own or control.

They are also forbidden from procuring, coercing, or instructing anyone else to carry out any of the restrictions listed above on their behalf.

Gurung and Rimal must allow law enforcement officers access to any accommodation they occupy or control so the GLAA can check that they are complying with the conditions of the order.