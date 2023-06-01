Netflix documentary about Joanna Simpson killing will be released this month

A new Netflix documentary will examine the brutal killing of Joanna Simpson and the investigation which resulted in her estranged husband being jailed.

The case will be covered by a 60-minute episode in the new series of When Missing Turns to Murder, which will air on the streaming platform on Wednesday, June 14.

Ms Simpson, who grew up in York, was bludgeoned to death by Robert Brown at their home in 2010, while their children cowered in a nearby room.

He hit the 46-year-old mother-of-two over the head 14 times before he wrapped her in a plastic sheet and buried her in a pre-dug grave in Windsor Great Park.

The former British Airways captain was acquitted of murder the following year, but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after claiming that he had been suffering from a stress-related condition called adjustment disorder.

Phoenix Television, the production company behind the documentary, said it is one of 10 cases that will be covered in the “powerful, forensic and highly emotional” series.

Miles Jarvis, founding partner at Phoenix, said: “It’s an honour and huge responsibility to have the opportunity and trust to tell the stories of these ten new families and the police officers who worked with them.

“The contributors we work with take part to help stop such horrors happening again. In this series, their brave testimony highlights issues including coercive behaviour, domestic violence and relocation of paedophiles in communities.”

Brown is due to be freed from prison on licence later this year, without facing a parole hearing, after serving half of his 26-year sentence.

The victim’s mother Diana Parkes is running a campaign to keep the killer behind bars, and in February she asked then-Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to intervene and block his release.

He promised to review the case “very carefully”, before announcing his decision in September, but has been replaced by Alex Chalk in April.

Ms Parkes said the killer is dangerous and “should be serving a life sentence”.

The family have been told that Brown is classed as a “critical public protection case”, which means the Probation Service will be required to conduct additional monitoring if he is released on licence.

However, Ms Parkes has little confidence in the service, after HM Inspectorate of Probation found that “chronic staff shortages” are “severely hampering” its ability to protect the public.

Brown was acquitted of murder at Reading Crown Court in 2011, after the jury accepted that a condition known as “adjustment disorder” had substantially impaired his ability to exercise self control.

But he was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.

Judge Mr Justice Cook said the pilot clearly “intended to kill” his estranged wife and “intended to conceal the body and to hide the evidence of the killing".