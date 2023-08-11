Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Newton Street, in Barnsley town centre, on August 9 at around 9pm to reports of a stabbing. They found a 28-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to hospital but staff were unable to save him.

The force confirmed a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident, and remains in custody.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 9pm, we were called to reports of a man with serious injuries inside an address in Newton Street. On arrival, officers located a 28-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to hospital, where despite best efforts of medical professionals he was sadly pronounced deceased.

“His family has been informed and is being supported by officers. A 21-year-old man has this evening been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing and the local community will continue to see an increased presence in the area.”