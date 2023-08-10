Officers in Barnsley have launched an investigation after a man was found with fatal stab wounds.

Police were called to reports of a man with serious injuries inside an address in Newton Street at around 9pm on August 9 (Wednesday).

On arrival, officers located a 22-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital, where despite best efforts of medical professionals he was sadly pronounced deceased.

Police were called to reports of a man with serious injuries inside an address in Newton Street at around 9pm on August 9 (Wednesday).

His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

No arrests have been made at this stage but officers are working at pace to trace those responsible, police said.

DI Matthew Bolger, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "This is a truly awful incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life. I know there will be concerns from the community and I can assure residents we have dedicated teams working around the clock to investigate what has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are actively pursuing lines of enquiry and we will work relentlessly to trace those behind this tragedy and bring them to justice.

"We are now appealing for people in the community to come forward with information which may help us piece together the circumstances which led to this young man's death.

"Were you in the Newton Street area last night? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? If you have any information at all which could assist with our enquiries, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please get in touch and help us secure justice for this victim and his loved ones."

You can pass information to police via the new online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quote incident number 1033 of 9 August when you get in touch.

You can also email CCTV or dashcam footage to [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.