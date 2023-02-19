Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police confirm they have found a body in the River Wyre

No formal identification has yet taken place.
The body was found in undergrowth by two walkers earlier today and there is a large police presence at the scene.
Lancashire Police said: “Officers were called to reports of a body in the river close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am on Sunday.
“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.
“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.
“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing.
“We are currently treating the death as unexplained.
“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”