Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police confirm they have found a body in the River Wyre

A body has been found in the River Wyre close to where Nicola Bulley went missing, Lancashire Police said.

No formal identification has yet taken place.

The body was found in undergrowth by two walkers earlier today and there is a large police presence at the scene.

Lancashire Police said: “Officers were called to reports of a body in the river close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am on Sunday.

Undated family handout file photo issued by Lancashire Police of missing woman Nicola Bulley, 45, who was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre near to St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. A body has been found in the River Wyre close to where Nicola Bulley went missing, Lancashire Police said. Issue date: Sunday February 19, 2023.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing.

“We are currently treating the death as unexplained.