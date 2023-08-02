All Sections
Nine-year-old girl killed by car while out in Yorkshire with her family is named as school pays tribute

A nine-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by a car while she was crossing the road in Halifax has been named.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:51 BST

Alice Williams and her family were using a pedestrian crossing on King Cross Street on Saturday July 8 at 11am when the collision happened.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested.

In a tribute, Alice's family said: “Alice was a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day. We desperately miss her and will never be able to comprehend her shocking death.”

Alice Williams, nineAlice Williams, nine
Alice Williams, nine
The headteacher of Alice’s school, Jenna Walker of St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy in Savile Park, said: “Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl. She was someone who was gentle, kindhearted, and full of smiles.

“Her loss has left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact DS Steve Suggitt by calling 101, quoting reference 13230379650.