Nine-year-old girl killed by car while out in Yorkshire with her family is named as school pays tribute

A nine-year-old girl who was killed after being hit by a car while she was crossing the road in Halifax has been named.

Alice Williams and her family were using a pedestrian crossing on King Cross Street on Saturday July 8 at 11am when the collision happened.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested.

In a tribute, Alice's family said: “Alice was a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day. We desperately miss her and will never be able to comprehend her shocking death.”

Alice Williams, nine

The headteacher of Alice’s school, Jenna Walker of St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy in Savile Park, said: “Alice was a genuinely lovely little girl. She was someone who was gentle, kindhearted, and full of smiles.

“Her loss has left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”