'No tax, no car': Police post goes viral after car without insurance, tax or MOT seized in Yorkshire

A post by North Yorkshire Police has gone viral after officers seized a car which had no MOT, tax or insurance.

This morning, as part of Operation Tutelage - a roads policing operation targeting uninsured vehicles - officers spotted the car in York.Details were passed to traffic officers in the area, who moved in and stopped it on Fulford Road just before 8am, the force said.The car was recovered by officers and the driver was reported for driving without insurance, tax or MOT.

"No insurance, no tax, no MOT... no car”, the force said.

“Another one off the roads”

The post has been commented on hundreds of times on Facebook, with many shocked a car without any of the requirements was on the road.