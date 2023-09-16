A statement from the force said: “Emergency services attended and the boy was taken to hospital with wounds to his neck. His injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening. He remains in hospital at this time. It is believed the incident happened close by the Town Hall and a scene was in place while enquiries were carried out.“Officers and detectives investigating have arrested a 48-year-old man from Sheffield. He remains in police custody. Following our initial appeal, we are still keen to speak to anyone who may have any information, mobile phone footage or CCTV footage of the incident.”