North Yorkshire Police extend search for missing Annie Dryden to North York Moors villages

Police searching for missing Annie Dryden have extended their enquiries to the village of Castleton on the North York Moors.

Annie Dryden was last seen boarding a train at 2:09pm in Middlesborough before leaving it around 2:38pm at the tiny hamlet of Battersby, North Yorks. on January 4.

CCTV footage from the train's carriage showed 5ft 10in tall Annie wearing a hat and carrying a green and black backpack moments before she disappeared.

Now police are searching the village of Castleton as they follow up information provided by members of the public.

Officers remain “very concerned” for the welfare of missing Annie Dryden, as they continue their efforts to try and locate her.

The 20-year-old is described as slim and has dark hair, with a distinctive blonde fringe and a visible scar above her top lip.

Over the weekend officers carried out extensive searches in the area of Battersby and further afield with the support of mountain rescue volunteers and the National Police Air Service.

The search to find Annie was then handed over to North Yorkshire Police from Cleveland Police last week.

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan, said: “We’re continuing our search for Annie including house-to-house, CCTV, public transport enquiries and enquiries behind the scenes.

“While Annie is very familiar with the outdoors and wild camping, she has now been missing for nearly two weeks and we remain very concerned for her safety. If she is still outside, she is likely to be wet and muddy and in need of supplies. We continue to urge residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for any signs that someone has sought shelter."

DCI McEwan added police are following up on all potential reports from members of the public, however, at this stage, her train journey on January 4 remains the last confirmed sighting of the 20-year-old.