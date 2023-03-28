All Sections
North Yorkshire Police issue 'keep dogs on lead' plea after several sheep attacked and killed in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have issued a plea to dog owner to keep their pets on leads in the countryside after several sheep were attacked.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:52 BST

On Friday (Mar 24), four sheep were attacked by a dog, one of which did not survive, during an incident at Norwood near Harrogate. Police say it is upsetting at this time of year as many sheep are carrying lambs.

The dog involved is described as being light ginger in colour, and a similar size to a Hungarian Vizsla, but with a larger head.

Anyone who was in the Norwood area at around 1pm on Friday (Mar 24) who may have any information on the incident, is urged to contact officers at North Yorkshire Police.

Police have issued a 'keep dogs on lead' plea after several sheep were attacked and killed in Harrogate
Contact North Yorkshire Police by either calling 101, selecting option two, and asking for David Mackay or by emailing [email protected]

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference 12230052829 when providing information.