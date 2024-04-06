In Friday (April 5) a single-vehicle crash took place on the A1M in North Yorkshire.

An orange motorcycle was travelling south on the motorway between Junction 57 and Junction 56, near Barton, around 9.30 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have reported the bike left the carriageway and ended up on the grass verge.

Police are appealing for information following the death of a motorcyclist on the A1M.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the crash and for investigators to examine the scene.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement they said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the motorcycle and its rider prior to collision, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision, to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.