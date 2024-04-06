North Yorkshire Police launch appeal after motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash on A1M
In Friday (April 5) a single-vehicle crash took place on the A1M in North Yorkshire.
An orange motorcycle was travelling south on the motorway between Junction 57 and Junction 56, near Barton, around 9.30 pm.
Police have reported the bike left the carriageway and ended up on the grass verge.
The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the crash and for investigators to examine the scene.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
In a statement they said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the motorcycle and its rider prior to collision, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision, to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.
“If you can help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12240059438.”