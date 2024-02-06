North Yorkshire Police officer accused of abusing wife could be sacked
PC Paul Orange has been charged with gross misconduct and will face a five-day disciplinary hearing which is due to begin on Monday, February 19.
According to the force, he has been accused of subjecting his wife to abusive and threatening behaviour between 2019 and 2021.
He allegedly assaulted her, monitored her movements and damaged her possessions.
The officer has also been accused of leaving work to drink alcohol in May 2021, after claiming he needed to go home to care for his children because his wife was unwell.
A month later, PC Orange was allegedly aggressive and abusive to a student officer.
If the allegations are proven at the misconduct hearing, which will be held at the force’s headquarters in Northallerton, he could be dismissed.
Last week, South Yorkshire Police revealed a former police officer who used her warrant card to try and get into a nightclub after she phoned in sick for work had been found guilty of gross misconduct.
Holly Lee was told she would have been dismissed by the force if she had not resigned before a disciplinary hearing in January.
She has been placed on a barred list, meaning she cannot be employed by another force.
Lee was a student officer, who held the rank of police constable, in August 2022 when she told her sergeant she could not work a night shift because she was unwell.
But in the early hours of the following day, Lee used her warrant card to try to gain entry to a nightclub in Sheffield when she was out drinking with friends.
Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said the former officer had “demonstrated a lack of honesty and integrity”.