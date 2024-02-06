All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

North Yorkshire Police officer accused of abusing wife could be sacked

A North Yorkshire Police officer could be sacked after he was accused of abusing his wife.
Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:37 GMT

PC Paul Orange has been charged with gross misconduct and will face a five-day disciplinary hearing which is due to begin on Monday, February 19.

According to the force, he has been accused of subjecting his wife to abusive and threatening behaviour between 2019 and 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He allegedly assaulted her, monitored her movements and damaged her possessions.

Stock image: The officer has been charged with gross misconductStock image: The officer has been charged with gross misconduct
Stock image: The officer has been charged with gross misconduct

The officer has also been accused of leaving work to drink alcohol in May 2021, after claiming he needed to go home to care for his children because his wife was unwell.

A month later, PC Orange was allegedly aggressive and abusive to a student officer.

If the allegations are proven at the misconduct hearing, which will be held at the force’s headquarters in Northallerton, he could be dismissed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last week, South Yorkshire Police revealed a former police officer who used her warrant card to try and get into a nightclub after she phoned in sick for work had been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Holly Lee was told she would have been dismissed by the force if she had not resigned before a disciplinary hearing in January.

She has been placed on a barred list, meaning she cannot be employed by another force.

Lee was a student officer, who held the rank of police constable, in August 2022 when she told her sergeant she could not work a night shift because she was unwell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But in the early hours of the following day, Lee used her warrant card to try to gain entry to a nightclub in Sheffield when she was out drinking with friends.

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said the former officer had “demonstrated a lack of honesty and integrity”.