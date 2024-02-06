North Yorkshire Police officer accused of abusing wife could be sacked

PC Paul Orange has been charged with gross misconduct and will face a five-day disciplinary hearing which is due to begin on Monday, February 19.

According to the force, he has been accused of subjecting his wife to abusive and threatening behaviour between 2019 and 2021.

He allegedly assaulted her, monitored her movements and damaged her possessions.

Stock image:

The officer has also been accused of leaving work to drink alcohol in May 2021, after claiming he needed to go home to care for his children because his wife was unwell.

A month later, PC Orange was allegedly aggressive and abusive to a student officer.

If the allegations are proven at the misconduct hearing, which will be held at the force’s headquarters in Northallerton, he could be dismissed.

