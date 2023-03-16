News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
3 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
4 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
4 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
5 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

North Yorkshire Police officer acquitted of sexual assault

A North Yorkshire Police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty has been acquitted.

By Nathan Hyde
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:15 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
Stonefall Cemetery in Wetherby Road, Harrogate,
Stonefall Cemetery in Wetherby Road, Harrogate,
Stonefall Cemetery in Wetherby Road, Harrogate,

PC Christopher Hudson was accused of assaulting the woman in a police van, while he was parked at Stonefall Cemetery on Wetherby Road in Harrogate, on February 8 in 2021.

During a trial at Leeds Crown Court, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he grabbed her by the back of the neck, kissed her and touched her inner thigh without her consent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 32-year-old officer, who was charged with one count of sexual assault, denied wrongdoing.

Most Popular

Defence barrister Rebecca Hadgett said there were “inconsistencies” in the woman’s account of events and that Mr Hudson “never touched her in the way she alleges”.

The jury ultimately returned a verdict of not guilty.

Hudson, of Hollin Terrace in Huddersfield, was suspended by North Yorkshire Police after the allegation was made, pending the outcome of the trial.