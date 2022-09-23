Michael Parker’s actions will be examined by a police misconduct panel in Northallerton on Wednesday October 5.

The former police constable was jailed for five years and given a 10-year restraining order earlier this month after he was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of controlling or coercive behaviour and stalking.

According to North Yorkshire Police, he subjected a woman to coercive behaviour betweenJanuary 2019 and April 2020.

Former North Yorkshire Police officer Michael Parker is facing a misconduct hearing

He then stalked the same woman between May and August in 2020.

It comes after Daniel Guest was dismissed by South Yorkshire Police for misusing the force’s secure computer system, following a misconduct hearing.

According to the force, the police constable was found guilty of gross misconduct after he used the system “for a non-policing purpose on several occasions” between 2013 and 2018.