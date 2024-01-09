All Sections
North Yorkshire Police seek owner of large bully-type dog that bit man in Stokesley incident

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the owner of a large Bully-type dog that bit a man in Stokesley.
By Rachael Grealish
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:50 GMT

A man in his mid-60s, from Guisborough, has had to seek medical treatment after a large Bully-type dog attacked him as he walked past.

The incident happened on Three Tuns Wynd, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, between 2.30 pm and 3 pm on Friday, December 22, 2023.

The dog was on a lead at the time and was described as a large white Bully-type breed with tan patches on its body and head.

Police are seeking the owner of a Bully-type dog after a man was attacked at Three Tuns Wynd, Stokesley.

The man walking the dog is described as white, around 70 years old, tall, frail, with long grey hair and wearing a long grey overcoat - possibly made from tweed.

Following this incident, police are appealing for the dog's owner or anyone who knows him to come forward as soon as possible.

If the dog is a Bully-type, it is now a requirement to keep your dog on a lead and muzzled when they are walked in public, following the change of law to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, on December 31, 2023.

It is also now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow Bully-type dogs to stray and from February 1, 2024, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless your dog has a Certificate of Exemption.

