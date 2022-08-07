Police are “very concerned” about an 80-year-old man who has gone missing in North Yorkshire.

Peter Levi was reported missing after he left his home in the Clifton area of York, at around 9.50am on Sunday, August 7.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were "very concerned" about the pensioner, who has grey hair, a beard and wears glasses.

He was last seen walking away from his home, wearing a burgundy long-sleeve t-shirt, blue and white stripy t-shirt and blue shoes.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are very concerned for his safety and are asking members of the public to contact them if they believe they have seen Peter or know where he is now.

“If you have seen Peter please call us on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him, please call us on 999.”