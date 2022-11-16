South Yorkshire Police have revealed a woman in her 50s sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car outside Northern General Hospital.

Police shared the woman was hit by a black Mercedes Vito whilst she was waiting outside the Sheffield hospital’s Huntsman Ward. It is believed the car was turning into the drop off point when it collided with the woman, who is currently still in hospital.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision at 3.40pm on Monday (November 14). The driver of the Mercedes is helping officers with their enquiries.