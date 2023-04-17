Nursery owner, 59, killed in Ilkley collision while cycling is named as inquest opens

The owner of a chain of children’s nurseries has been named as the victim of a collision between a car and a cyclist in Ilkley earlier this month.

Adrian Stocks, 59, was struck by an Audi that was overtaking another car as he signalled to turn right onto Denton Bridge on April 2.

Mr Stocks, from Menston, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision near the River Wharfe. Two men, aged 19 and 24 and from Bradford, have been arrested.

The inquest into Mr Stocks’ death will open at North Yorkshire Coroner’s Court on May 9, but a full hearing cannot take place until any criminal proceedings have been completed.

Denton Bridge

Mr Stocks and his wife Della are directors of Cliffe House Day Nurseries. The company has sites in Baildon, Bramhope, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Horsforth, Shipley and Pudsey.